New Music for you this Week- February 13, 2023

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Sam Hunt
Sam Hunt releases new song “Walmart” today. Hunt and co-writers Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne maintain an undercurrent in “Walmart” that life has a way of working out, as Hunt transports the listener to a small town run in with an ex’s mother. Hunt is introspective while looking back on open-ended questions of his past, now with the knowledge of life and years gone by.
2Matt Stell
Matt Stell “finds his lane” with EP, ONE OF US, is out now across all streaming platforms and digital retailers. An Arkansas native, Stell slips easily back into his roots for ONE OF US, matching lived experience with universal truth. Three tunes were co-written by Stell with hitmakers Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill, Randy Montana, and more, while others were sourced from the likes of Michael Hardy and Tyler Hubbard.
3Darius Rucker
Darius Rucker offers a powerful take on Rihanna’s Oscar-nominated “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” theme song, “Lift Me Up,” with his version of the anthemic ballad.
Written by Rihanna together with filmmaker Ryan Coogler, composer Ludwig Göransson and Nigerian singer Tems as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who starred in the original “Black Panther,” the song plays over the end credits of the film, which is where Rucker first fell in love with its message.
“I’ve been a huge fan of comics since I was a kid, and I love all of the Marvel movies, so I couldn’t wait to see ‘Wakanda Forever’ when it came out a few months ago,” explains Rucker. “I was so moved by this song playing at the end of the movie and I felt inspired to try my hand at singing it. I hope y’all love this version we created as much as I do.”
4Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley along with Compass Records are pleased to announce the release of their brand new full-length album, Living In A Song, is out now.
5Travis Tritt
A rare album recorded over three decades ago by multi-platinum-selling, Grammy award-winning artist Travis Tritt will be released on streaming services worldwide. Featuring 11 songs that deliver the quintessential Travis Tritt sound that drove him to the top of the mainstream, Proud of the Country will be released on digital streaming services for the first time.
6The White Buffalo
The White Buffalo’s acclaimed new album Year of the Dark Horse is out now. Recorded at Neon Cross studio in Nashville with producer Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Brothers Osbourne, Fidlar)-the 10-track album was and has debuted to critical praise across the globe.
7Allie Colleen
Just in time for Valentine’s Day and the celebration of love, singer/songwriter Allie Colleen has announced “Honest Man” as her first release of the new year. The romantic single, with lyrics full of raw emotion and sincerity, was co-written by Allie Colleen, Kate Hasting, Vinny Vencentand Lance Carpenter. The impassioned and soulful song describes a non-traditional marriage proposal, where the female in the relationship does the asking in her own unique way.
8Vince Gill
This week marks the 20th anniversary of Vince Gill’s hit album, Next Big Thing, Gill’s 11th album for MCA Nashville, which released on February 11, 2003. To mark the occasion, the music video from one of the album’s singles, “Someday,” was remastered in HD, and the video made its broadcast premiere on CMT, CMT Music and ViacomCBS Times Square Billboards.
“Next Big Thing was a collection of songs that I’m really proud of as a songwriter,” say Gill. “It was also the first record of my own I ever produced, and I was pleased to discover the process was still the same—great musicians, great engineers—all with a common goal, to serve a song. Adds Gill, “I was honored to have written ‘Someday’ with a dear old friend, Richard Marx, one of the most talented guys I’ve ever known.”
9Chessa Rich
Singer/songwriter/multi-
10The Lacs
The Lacs have announced their new single in collaboration with Alabama-native singer and songwriter, Murphy Elmore, titled “Hellraisers in Heaven.” Produced by Stephen Van Etten and written by Murphy Elmore, rapper of the duo Clay Sharpe, singer and guitarist of the duo Brian King, Samuel Grayson, Cody Webb, and Brian Davis, “Hellraisers in Heaven” is out now.
