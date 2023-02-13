OBITUARY: Gary Lee Malloch Sr.

Gary Lee Malloch Sr., age 77 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

While his health allowed, he attended the Church of the City where he loved singing in the choir.

He was a proud Veteran who served in the Army during the Vietnam era. When he was young, he enjoyed playing golf.

Gary is survived by his wife of eleven years, Karen Malloch; son, Gary Malloch, Jr.; daughters, Amy (Joshua) Malloch-Renkens, Julie Malloch, Christina Malloch; Stepdaughter, Hannah Boughers; grandchildren, Madeline and Gwendolyn Searcey, Lucas Myers, Caden Boughers and Ty Church; special friends, Doug Rippey, Jerry Barnette, Dave Johnson, Pete Rieschick, David Schaundhry and many beloved and extended family and friends.

A funeral service was held at 6:00 pm, Friday, February 10, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Dr. Craig Goff officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service. Burial was at Mt. Hope Cemetery on Saturday, February 11th at 11:00 AM. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/