Nolensville, Brentwood Defend State Volleyball Championships

Both Brentwood and Nolensville high school volleyball teams defended their state titles during the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) state championships October 23.

Brentwood High

Brentwood High defeated Siegel High 3-0 in the AAA division to seal their eighth consecutive state championship. The division’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) was senior Shaye Eggleston. Head coach Barbara Campbell was able to return to the gym and watch her team win after missing part of the season due to a health scare.

“Our volleyball program is where it is right now because of all the hard work, commitment to excellence, sacrifice and dedication of all the members of the team,” said BHS assistant coach Cathy Cram. “I have been fortunate enough to be a part of the program for the last six years and work with coaches and players who are mentally tough and resilient, who love what they are doing and who know what it takes to make it to the top. It was a crazy season, but the girls accepted the challenges. With the gift of senior leadership, this group was determined to continue the winning tradition.”

Nolensville High

The Nolensville High team took down Anderson County High 3-1 in the AA division. Senior Lauren Starcke was selected as the tournament’s MVP. This is the second year in a row NHS has won the state title. They are coached by Brett Young.

In the video below, produced by the Brentwood High TV/Film program, Coach Campbell reacts to witnessing her team win the title.