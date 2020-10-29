Make-a-Wish to Hold Drive-In Movie Fundraiser in Franklin

Looking for a fun, safe, and festive activity for Halloween Day?!

On Saturday, Oct. 31, take your kids, friends and family to The Field at Franklin for a drive-in showing of “Hocus Pocus.”

The gates open at 12pm, the movie will begin at 1pm. And you don’t have to worry about feeding the family, there will be food trucks on-site for concession.

You’ll have plenty of time to enjoy the movie and still get home for your Halloween night plans.

Purchase your tickets here and find sponsorship opportunities available one.bidpal.net/boo

The Field at Franklin is located at 1810 Columbia Avenue, Franklin.