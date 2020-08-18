Nissan Stadium Will Not Allow Spectators for September Games

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Tuesday that spectators will not be allowed at Nissan Stadium for September games/matches for Tennessee Titans and Nashville SC.

Upcoming events like the Tennessee Titans Sept 20 home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be held without fans. Nashville Soccer Club returns to playing games Aug 30 and says that the club’s matches will be played without fans through Sept 12.

“The situation will be re-evaluated for future home games, with the health and safety of our fans at the forefront of all decisions. In hopes of welcoming fans back to Nissan Stadium at a future date, we will continue our collaboration with local health experts to prepare the stadium for a safe fan experience,” states the Tennessee Titans site.

“It’s hard to believe that almost six months ago, on Feb. 29, we welcomed 60,000 fans at our inaugural match in Major League Soccer, and even harder to realize the change our lives have endured since then,” said Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre during the press conference

In the meantime, Nashville SC Season Ticket Members should refer to the communication sent to them on Aug. 8th that requested feedback regarding their account preferences for 2020 and 2021. Please reference that correspondence or check https://www.nashvillesc.com/returntoplay/faq for additional information. Alternatively, please contact directly a membership service representative by emailing [email protected]