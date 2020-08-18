City of Franklin, Franklin Tomorrow To Present in All-America City Award Bid

Franklin has been named one of 20 finalists for the 2020 All-America City Award by the National Civic League (NCL) based on an application prepared jointly by the City of Franklin and Franklin Tomorrow.

“As an organization that promotes civic engagement and pride, Franklin Tomorrow is so proud that we could partner with the City of Franklin to pursue the National Civic League’s All-America City Award. Being named one of the 20 finalists makes me so proud to call Franklin home and reinforces the positive impact of Franklin Tomorrow,” Franklin Tomorrow Executive Director Mindy Tate said.

Franklin is the first Tennessee city since 1999 to be a finalist for the All-America City Award.

As a finalist, Franklin will be presenting to a panel of judges to tell Franklin’s story to compete to be one of the 10 winners of the All-America City Award. Franklin’s presentation will be streamed live at 10:25 a.m. CT on August 19 and the community is invited to show their civic pride and join in. You will be able to watch the presentation live on the All-America City Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AllAmericaCityAwards, and comments from the community are welcome. The award ceremony for the All-America City competition will also be streamed on the All-America City Facebook page. The award ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT, so be sure to tune in to celebrate with us.

Although community members cannot vote for Franklin to be named an All-America City, you can vote for the City’s Civic Action Fair Booth and Cultural Entertainment Showcase on the All-America City event platform.

To access the event platform, visit nationalcivicleague.org/2020-all-america-city-awards/ and enter code FRANKLIN. You will then have access to the event platform.

To view the Civic Action Fair visit https://www.nationalcivicleague.org/2020-all-america-city-awards/civic-action-fair/. Once on the Civic Action Fair page, you can vote for Franklin’s Civic Action Fair booth as your favorite. To vote, click the link at the top of the page that says “vote for your favorite” and you will be redirected to a new webpage where you can cast your vote for Franklin’s Civic Action Fair booth.

To view the Cultural Entertainment Showcase visit https://www.nationalcivicleague.org/2020-all-america-city-awards/cultural-entertainment-showcase/. Once on the Cultural Entertainment Showcase page, you can then vote for Franklin’s Cultural Entertainment Showcase as your favorite. To vote, click the link at the top of the page that says “vote for your favorite” and you will be redirected to a new webpage where you can cast your vote for Franklin’s Cultural Entertainment Showcase.

About Franklin Tomorrow

Franklin Tomorrow is an independent, nonprofit community visioning and engagement organization founded in 2000 by a group of business and community leaders. Its mission is to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin. Learn more at www.franklintomorrow.org.