Missouri Man Arrested for Stolen Vehicle and Drug Possession in Spring Hill

On Monday, August 17th SHPD Officers were dispatched to the Twice Daily’s on Reserve Blvd. to check on a male attempting to sell tools for gas money.

The male was in a Volkswagen. Officers observed a Volkswagen pull up to the gas pumps. The driver entered the store. A computer check of the license plate revealed that the plate was stolen from Missouri and did not match the vehicle it was attached to.

Officers approached the driver, later identified as Zachary Godsy, but he fled on foot. Godsy ran behind the store and climbed over a fence and headed towards Saturn Pkwy. Another SHPD Officer was on a traffic stop on Saturn Pkwy in the same area which caused Godsy to head back towards Twice Daily where he was taken into custody.

The VIN check of the vehicle revealed that the vehicle was also reported stolen out of Missouri. Godsy was also in possession of a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Godsy was arrested and transported to the Maury County Jail on the following charges: Resisting stop/halt/frisk/arrest, simple possession (meth), theft of property, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $9500.

