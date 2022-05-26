Nike Opens in Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Development

Nike, the fitness apparel brand, holds its grand opening at the Fifth + Broadway development today, Thursday, May 26, according to a social media post by Fifth + Broadway.
The new store is located on the street level next to Ariat Boots, at 5045 Broadway Place, Nashville in the Fifth + Broadway development.
News of the opening was first reported last year by Nashville Business Journal.
Crissy Cassetty, director of economic development for the Nashville Downtown Partnership, told the Nashville Business Journal, “A brand like Nike coming to downtown Nashville further raises the ceiling of all the amazing brands we already have, and it has the potential to attract even more great retailers to the area,” Cassetty said. “We’ve always said that having a healthy mix of national, regional, and local retailers is our ultimate goal. A brand like Nike amplifies all of downtown Nashville’s economic development efforts.”
Hours on the Nike by Downtown Nashville website show stores hours are Monday – 10 am – 9 pm, and Sunday, 11 am – 6 pm.
Fifth + Broadway is also home to the first downtown Nashville Apple location, Justin Timberlake-backed The Twelve Thirty Club, Slim & Husky, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, Sixty Vines, Carhartt, and more.