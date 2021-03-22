Apple Store to Open at Fifth + Broadway

A new Apple store will open this month at the new downtown Nashville development Fifth + Broadway.

Fifth + Broadway shared the news via Facebook.

“Apple is coming to Fifth + Broadway, y’all! One week from today, Apple will open its doors to a brand new store right in the heart of downtown. Look no further than Fifth + Broadway to upgrade your phone, hit the genius bar or treat yourself to a new Apple Watch.”

9 to 5 Mac shares the store will have soaring wood ceilings, limestone walls, and it will feature Today at Apple Forum and Video Wall. Located in the center of the store, the Video Wall features 6K to 8K resolution and is assembled from tiled LED screens.

This will be Tennessee’s first walkable downtown Apple store. Due to COVID, the store will be open by appointment only at this time.

The grand opening date is set for Monday, March 29th at 11 am at 500 Broadway, Nashville. To make an appointment for the store, visit the website here.

Apple has two other stores in the area, one in The Mall at Green Hills and CoolSprings Galleria.