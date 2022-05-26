Nashville Soccer Club Advances to the Quarterfinals in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

From NashvilleSC.com

Nashville Soccer Club advanced to the Quarterfinals in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a 2-1 victory at Louisville City FC on Wednesday night. Aké Loba scored the opening goal for Nashville with Hany Mukhtar securing the game-winner in the 89th minute.

Nashville SC forward Aké Loba scored his first goal of the season tonight for the Boys in Gold immediately following Louisville opening the match with a goal. The two goals were two minutes apart, with Loba scoring in the 39th minute to give Nashville back the momentum.

Midfielder Hany Mukhtar scored the game-winner in the 89th minute for Nashville SC, marking back-to-back goals for Mukhtar in Open Cup matches. The midfielder opened the scoring in the win over Atlanta United FC on May 11. Overall, Mukhtar has scored four goals and two assists in his last four matches across all competitions.

Nashville SC goalkeeper Elliott Panicco made his Nashville SC debut tonight against Louisville City after his loan was recalled from Indy Eleven on Tuesday. In his debut, Panicco made four saves en route to the Nashville SC win.

Nashville SC will now take on Orlando City SC in the Quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup after the Lions beat Inter Miami CF in penalties on Wednesday night. The match will take place at Exploria Stadium on either June 21 or 22.

Nashville SC will return to MLS action this Saturday when the Boys in Gold take on the Colorado Rapids at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Fans can follow all the action on MyTV30 and the NashvilleSC.com/Stream starting with the pregame show at 7:30 p.m. CT. They can also listen to the call via the free iHeartRADIO app by searching Nashville SC for English and on all three El Jefe stations 96.7FM, 105.3FM, and 810AM for Spanish.