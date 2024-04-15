New Music this Week- April 15, 2024

1 Ernest

ERNEST today releases his highly anticipated sophomore album, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE.On the heels of his 2024 ACM Award nominations for New Male Artist of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year, the 26-track project pays homage to his hometown and the creatives who make up the fabric of Music City.

“I was born and raised in Nashville,” shares ERNEST. “I love this city, it’s the country music capital of the world, and this album is a positive affirmation in the name of country music. That country at its core, the songwriting and storytelling, is popular again.”