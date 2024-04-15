6 Live Shows this Week- April 15, 2024

Here are six live shows to attend this week.
1Tyler Childers
Thursday-Friday, April 18-19, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Tyler Childers will have a two night residency at Bridgestone Arena this week. Childers present a mix of bluegrass, country and folk. This tour is in support of his latest album “Rustin’ in the Rain.”
2Grand Ole Opry
Saturday, April 20, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
Scotty McCreery will be inducted in the Grand Ole Opry as an Opry member on Saturday. Other guests set to perform include Bill Anderson, Craig Morgan, Riders in the Sky, and Josh Turner.
3FKB, The Medium, Stray Aracde, and Bobby Kitchens
Thursday, April 18, 7 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
It’s local band night at Brooklyn Bowl. See FKB, The Medium, Stray Arcade, and Bobby Kitchens.
4Variety on Main
Monday, April 15, 7:30 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Variety on Main at the Franklin Theatre is a captivating blend of entertainment that transcends generations. This vaudeville-style show seamlessly weaves together performances from seasoned artists and up-and-coming talents. It’s a celebration of talent, tradition, and the vibrant spirit of community, all under the historic charm of the Franklin Theatre.
5Kudzu Kings
Friday, April 19, 7:30 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
KUDZU KINGS has been an institution since 1994, touring east of the Rockies for a solid ten years and, since then, playing frequently at festivals and music venues in the Southeast with their unique blend of country, rock, and swamp boogie.
6Fastball
Tuesday, April 16, 7:30 pm
3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue S, Nashville
Formed in 1994 in Austin, Texas, Fastball combined a fondness for melodic, Beatles-inspired pop with the alternative aesthetic of late-’90s mainstream rock.
