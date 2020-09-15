New Dermatology Practice to Open in Thompson’s Station

As Williamson County continues to grow, so does the demand for dermatology services, taking weeks and even months to get an appointment. To help alleviate that demand, Williamson County residents and married couple, Megan Morrison, DO and Pezh Shoureshi, DO, are opening Harpeth Valley Dermatology in Thompson’s Station in September.

Harpeth Valley Dermatology will offer general dermatology services, dermatologic surgery, Mohs surgery, aesthetics, phototherapy, laser treatment and pediatric dermatology. The practice will open in September with offices located at 990 Elliston Way in front of the Tollgate subdivision along Columbia Avenue. Dr. Morrison and Dr. Shoureshi, both board-certified, have been practicing in Murfreesboro and Smyrna since 2015.

“Pezh and I were fortunate to build great practices in Murfreesboro and Smyrna but Franklin is where we are raising our family and call home,” said Dr. Morrison. “Williamson County and the surrounding area are underserved markets for dermatology and we’ve had friends express frustration at having to wait so long to get in to see a doctor. Our goal is to provide prompt and comprehensive care for our neighbors at our Thompson’s Station location.”

Dr. Morrison and Dr. Shoureshi will also continue to serve their patient base in the Rutherford County area. They are opening a Harpeth Valley Dermatology office in Smyrna at 741 Presidents Place, Suite 140.

“Megan and I will lead a staff of patient-centered doctors, RNs and administrators that strive to deliver innovative, comprehensive and compassionate care for patients,” Shoureshi said. “We look forward to continuing our work in Smyrna while building our practice in Williamson County. We can’t wait to get started.”

Dr. Morrison is a Board-Certified Dermatologist and Fellowship trained Mohs surgeon. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Biology from the University of West Florida in 2006 and received her Doctorate in Osteopathy from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2010. She completed her residency in Dermatology and Fellowship in Mohs Micrographic Surgery at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital- Michigan State University. She is presently a member of the Tennessee Dermatologic Society, Tennessee Medical Association, the American Osteopathic College of Dermatology, the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Society of Dermatologic Surgeons. Dr. Morrison’s research focuses on new therapies for non-melanoma skin cancer and melanoma epidemiology, and she is trained in aesthetic dermatology, with extensive training in mid-face rejuvenation using toxins and fillers.

Dr. Shoureshi is a Board-Certified Dermatologist with a special interest in complex medical dermatology and cutaneous oncology. After receiving his undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Colorado Boulder, he completed a M.S. in Molecular Biology at the University of Denver. He received his medical degree from the Lake Erie college of osteopathic medicine Erie, PA. He completed his Dermatology residency at University Hospitals Case Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio. While training at one of the leading academic dermatology residencies in the country, he had the privilege of working at the Louis Stokes Cleveland Veterans Affairs medical center. Dr. Shoureshi is currently President of the Tennessee Dermatology Society and also a member of the Nashville Dermatology Society, Tennessee Medical Association, American Academy of Dermatology, and the American Osteopathic College of Dermatology.

For more information on Harpeth Valley Dermatology or to schedule an appointment, visit www.harpethvalleydermatology.com. Appointments are available now.