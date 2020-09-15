WCS National Merit Semifinalists Announced

For the third year in a row, more than 50 Williamson County high school students are earning recognition from the National Merit Corporation.

This year’s National Merit Semifinalists were announced September 9. Only 16,000 students out of more than 1.5 million are chosen to be Semifinalists, and 52 WCS students representing nine high schools were named Semifinalists.

“This is the third consecutive year we’ve had more than 50 National Merit Semifinalists,” said Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Dr. Leigh Webb. “This is just another example of our students demonstrating that they are learning and achieving at high levels.”

High school students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. In February, any Semifinalist who has been selected as a National Merit Scholarship Finalist will be notified. The Merit Scholarship winners will then be chosen from the Finalists.

To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and their high school must submit a scholarship application in which information is provided about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and any honors and awards they received.

Congratulations to the following students:

Brentwood High

Patrick Baugh

Shilpa Chowbey

Joe Grundberg

Parker Kasiewicz

Tristan Kennedy

Julia Lee

Oakley Martin

Isabel Oldham

Kylie Overton

Michelle Qiu

Samuel Robble

Jay Schlunk

Anna Sullivan

Emily VanSchaack

Steven Walter

Elise Wilkins

Ron Ye



Centennial High

Carson Kokes

Jacob Williams

Fairview High

Ryan Kilgore

Franklin High

Jason Amsler

Joseph Beavon

William Foster

Eileen Hsu

Patrick Lama

Daniel Martin

Sara Naughton

Brandon Vaughan

Ella Whatley

Joy Yin

Independence High

Josh Cannon

Benjamin Dondanville

Amelia Prouse

Emma Sower



Nolensville High

Tyki Jones

Page High

Halle Berg

Anika Kaushik

Logan Sava

Leigh Walters

Ravenwood High

Srihita Adabala

Chris Ebrhim

William Fiechtl

Ashlyn Harmon

Amy Herd

Trisha Mazumdar

Eshani Mehta

Emma Meyer

Peter Salmon

Selina Wang

Christian West

Aaron Wu

Summit High