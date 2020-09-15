WCS National Merit Semifinalists Announced

For the third year in a row, more than 50 Williamson County high school students are earning recognition from the National Merit Corporation.
This year’s National Merit Semifinalists were announced September 9. Only 16,000 students out of more than 1.5 million are chosen to be Semifinalists, and 52 WCS students representing nine high schools were named Semifinalists.
“This is the third consecutive year we’ve had more than 50 National Merit Semifinalists,” said Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Dr. Leigh Webb. “This is just another example of our students demonstrating that they are learning and achieving at high levels.”
High school students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. In February, any Semifinalist who has been selected as a National Merit Scholarship Finalist will be notified. The Merit Scholarship winners will then be chosen from the Finalists.
To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and their high school must submit a scholarship application in which information is provided about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and any honors and awards they received.
Congratulations to the following students:
Brentwood High
- Patrick Baugh
- Shilpa Chowbey
- Joe Grundberg
- Parker Kasiewicz
- Tristan Kennedy
- Julia Lee
- Oakley Martin
- Isabel Oldham
- Kylie Overton
- Michelle Qiu
- Samuel Robble
- Jay Schlunk
- Anna Sullivan
- Emily VanSchaack
- Steven Walter
- Elise Wilkins
- Ron Ye
Centennial High
- Carson Kokes
- Jacob Williams
Fairview High
- Ryan Kilgore
Franklin High
- Jason Amsler
- Joseph Beavon
- William Foster
- Eileen Hsu
- Patrick Lama
- Daniel Martin
- Sara Naughton
- Brandon Vaughan
- Ella Whatley
- Joy Yin
Independence High
- Josh Cannon
- Benjamin Dondanville
- Amelia Prouse
- Emma Sower
Nolensville High
- Tyki Jones
Page High
- Halle Berg
- Anika Kaushik
- Logan Sava
- Leigh Walters
Ravenwood High
- Srihita Adabala
- Chris Ebrhim
- William Fiechtl
- Ashlyn Harmon
- Amy Herd
- Trisha Mazumdar
- Eshani Mehta
- Emma Meyer
- Peter Salmon
- Selina Wang
- Christian West
- Aaron Wu
Summit High
- Neveah Brinson