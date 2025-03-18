Nashville Soccer Club Announces 2025 Youth Soccer Camp Series

(March 17, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today its 2025 series of one-of-a-kind youth soccer camps taking place during May, June, and July for boys and girls ages six to 18. For the third-straight year, Nashville SC is expanding its summer youth soccer camp programming to feature 13 sessions with players of all skill levels encouraged to attend.

The club is offering two camp options in 2025:

Nine full-day camp sessions at TOCA Nashville (a 25,000 square foot indoor soccer training facility located in Franklin, Tenn. that partners with Major League Soccer) for beginner to intermediate players ages six to 13

Four half-day camp sessions at the home of the Nashville SC Academy, Currey Ingram Academy, for more advanced players ages seven to 18

Nashville SC’s camp at TOCA Nashville will cater to players looking to improve their game and soccer IQ, with an emphasis placed on fundamentals such as passing, receiving, shooting, and team play at the indoor, air-conditioned training facility.

For the first time, the club s offering a Nashville SC Academy Experience Camp at Currey Ingram Academy that will take more competitive players through curriculum aligned with the Nashville SC Academy, Huntsville City Football Club, and Nashville SC First Team ideologies and methods.

Attendees will receive training from Nashville SC Academy coaches, TOCA Nashville coaches, Nashville SC ambassadors, and additional high-level, certified instructors qualified to work with youth soccer players at all levels.

For more information on registration and pricing, please visit https://www.nashvillesc.com/camps.

2025 Nashville SC Summer Youth Soccer Camp Schedule:

TOCA Nashville: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. CT

May 26-30 (Co-ed)

June 2–6 (Boys)

June 9–13 (Co-ed)

June 16–20 (Co-ed)

June 23–27 (Co-ed)

July 7–11 (Girls)

July 14–18 (Boys)

July 21–25 (Co-ed)

July 28–Aug. 1 (Co-ed)

Currey Ingram Academy: Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT

June 23–26 (Boys ages seven–14)

July 7–10 (Boys ages seven–14)

July 14–17 (Boys ages 15-18)

July 21–24 (Girls ages seven–14)

