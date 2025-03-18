Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for March 18, 2025

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for March 11-18, 2025. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressDate
Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa100200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin TN 3706703/14/2025
Newport Station Amenity Pool1001635 Bryson Cove Thompson's Station TN 3717903/14/2025
The Everly at Historic Franklin100413 Brick Path Lane Ln Franklin TN 3706403/14/2025
South Wind Apts. Whirlpool100549 Southwind Franklin TN 3706403/13/2025
Grove At Shadow Green Pool1002000 Toll House Circle Franklin TN 3706403/13/2025
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool1003501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 3706703/13/2025
The Inn at Southall1002200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 3706403/12/2025
Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 3706703/11/2025
Iron Horse Apartments1001000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin TN 3706903/11/2025
Life Time - Indoor Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 3706703/11/2025
Life Time - Men's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 3706703/11/2025
Life Time - Women's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 3706703/11/2025
Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 3706703/11/2025
Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 3706703/11/2025
Holiday Inn Express Pool983003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 3717403/14/2025
Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa988207 Concord Rd Brentwood TN 3702703/14/2025
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool988207 Concord Rd Brentwood TN 3702703/14/2025
Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa988207 Concord Rd Brentwood TN 3702703/14/2025
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool988207 Concord Rd Brentwood TN 3702703/14/2025
Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex98920 Heritage Way Brentwood TN 3702703/14/2025
Life Time - Outdoor Spa985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 3706703/11/2025
Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 3706703/11/2025
IMT at the Galleria96427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin TN 3706703/14/2025
MAA Cool Springs Pool961001 Midwood St Franklin TN 3706403/14/2025
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool96870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 3706403/14/2025
MAA Cool Springs Pool961001 Midwood St Franklin TN 3706403/14/2025
IMT at the Galleria96427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin TN 3706703/14/2025
Cadence Cool Springs Pool96200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 3706703/13/2025
Legacy at Cool Springs Pool962000 Aureum Dr Franklin TN 3706703/13/2025
IMT Franklin Gateway Pool941116 Davenport Blvd Franklin TN 3706903/14/2025
The Heritage at Brentwood Pool94900 Heritage Way Brentwood TN 3702703/14/2025
South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool94549 Southwind Blvd Franklin TN 3706403/13/2025
Greenhaven941001 Isleworth Drive Franklin TN 3706403/13/2025
La Quinta Inns Pool944207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 3706403/12/2025
La Quinta Inns Whirlpool944207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 3706403/12/2025
Berry Farm Town Center Pool947001 Hughes Crossing Franklin TN 3706403/11/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

