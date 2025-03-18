Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for March 18, 2025

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for March 11-18, 2025. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Date
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa
|100
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin TN 37067
|03/14/2025
|Newport Station Amenity Pool
|100
|1635 Bryson Cove Thompson's Station TN 37179
|03/14/2025
|The Everly at Historic Franklin
|100
|413 Brick Path Lane Ln Franklin TN 37064
|03/14/2025
|South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
|100
|549 Southwind Franklin TN 37064
|03/13/2025
|Grove At Shadow Green Pool
|100
|2000 Toll House Circle Franklin TN 37064
|03/13/2025
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|03/13/2025
|The Inn at Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064
|03/12/2025
|Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|03/11/2025
|Iron Horse Apartments
|100
|1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin TN 37069
|03/11/2025
|Life Time - Indoor Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|03/11/2025
|Life Time - Men's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|03/11/2025
|Life Time - Women's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|03/11/2025
|Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|03/11/2025
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|03/11/2025
|Holiday Inn Express Pool
|98
|3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 37174
|03/14/2025
|Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
|98
|8207 Concord Rd Brentwood TN 37027
|03/14/2025
|Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
|98
|8207 Concord Rd Brentwood TN 37027
|03/14/2025
|Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
|98
|920 Heritage Way Brentwood TN 37027
|03/14/2025
|Life Time - Outdoor Spa
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|03/11/2025
|Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|03/11/2025
|IMT at the Galleria
|96
|427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin TN 37067
|03/14/2025
|MAA Cool Springs Pool
|96
|1001 Midwood St Franklin TN 37064
|03/14/2025
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|96
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064
|03/14/2025
|Cadence Cool Springs Pool
|96
|200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067
|03/13/2025
|Legacy at Cool Springs Pool
|96
|2000 Aureum Dr Franklin TN 37067
|03/13/2025
|IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
|94
|1116 Davenport Blvd Franklin TN 37069
|03/14/2025
|The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
|94
|900 Heritage Way Brentwood TN 37027
|03/14/2025
|South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
|94
|549 Southwind Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|03/13/2025
|Greenhaven
|94
|1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin TN 37064
|03/13/2025
|La Quinta Inns Pool
|94
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37064
|03/12/2025
|La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
|94
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37064
|03/12/2025
|Berry Farm Town Center Pool
|94
|7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|03/11/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
