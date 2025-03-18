Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for March 18, 2025

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for March 11-18, 2025. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Date Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa 100 200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin TN 37067 03/14/2025 Newport Station Amenity Pool 100 1635 Bryson Cove Thompson's Station TN 37179 03/14/2025 The Everly at Historic Franklin 100 413 Brick Path Lane Ln Franklin TN 37064 03/14/2025 South Wind Apts. Whirlpool 100 549 Southwind Franklin TN 37064 03/13/2025 Grove At Shadow Green Pool 100 2000 Toll House Circle Franklin TN 37064 03/13/2025 Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool 100 3501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 03/13/2025 The Inn at Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064 03/12/2025 Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 03/11/2025 Iron Horse Apartments 100 1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin TN 37069 03/11/2025 Life Time - Indoor Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 03/11/2025 Life Time - Men's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 03/11/2025 Life Time - Women's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 03/11/2025 Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 03/11/2025 Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 03/11/2025 Holiday Inn Express Pool 98 3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 37174 03/14/2025 Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa 98 8207 Concord Rd Brentwood TN 37027 03/14/2025 Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool 98 8207 Concord Rd Brentwood TN 37027 03/14/2025 Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa 98 8207 Concord Rd Brentwood TN 37027 03/14/2025 Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool 98 8207 Concord Rd Brentwood TN 37027 03/14/2025 Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex 98 920 Heritage Way Brentwood TN 37027 03/14/2025 Life Time - Outdoor Spa 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 03/11/2025 Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 03/11/2025 IMT at the Galleria 96 427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin TN 37067 03/14/2025 MAA Cool Springs Pool 96 1001 Midwood St Franklin TN 37064 03/14/2025 Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool 96 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064 03/14/2025 MAA Cool Springs Pool 96 1001 Midwood St Franklin TN 37064 03/14/2025 IMT at the Galleria 96 427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin TN 37067 03/14/2025 Cadence Cool Springs Pool 96 200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067 03/13/2025 Legacy at Cool Springs Pool 96 2000 Aureum Dr Franklin TN 37067 03/13/2025 IMT Franklin Gateway Pool 94 1116 Davenport Blvd Franklin TN 37069 03/14/2025 The Heritage at Brentwood Pool 94 900 Heritage Way Brentwood TN 37027 03/14/2025 South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool 94 549 Southwind Blvd Franklin TN 37064 03/13/2025 Greenhaven 94 1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin TN 37064 03/13/2025 La Quinta Inns Pool 94 4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37064 03/12/2025 La Quinta Inns Whirlpool 94 4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37064 03/12/2025 Berry Farm Town Center Pool 94 7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin TN 37064 03/11/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

