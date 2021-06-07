Mill Creek Brewing to Host BBQ Father’s Day Event

Take dad to Mill Creek Brewing this Father’s Day for a barbecue meal and to support a great cause.
Mill Creek Brewing is hosting Ben’s BBQ on Sunday, June 20th, celebrating Father’s Day and raising fund for the Alzhemier’s Association.
Held on the Summer Solstice, the day of the year with the most light (The Longest Day), the goal is to bring light to the disease with the most darkness.
The event honors Ben McCloud, a loving father and grandfather who lost his battle with Alzheimer’s in December of 2020 at the age of 72.
Mill Creek Brewing invites the public to join in celebrating his life, in celebrating all of the wonderful father’s past and present, and in raising funds for a fabulous cause!
Come enjoy an evening of food and fun, including an International Harvester Scout Show, LIVE Music by The Wooks, delicious BBQ, Beer, and more.
The event begins at 2:00 pm, dinner Served at 5:00 pm and the event Ends at 9:00 pm
Tickets are $15 for Adults 21 and over, $10 for Children and Young Adults (7-20) and kids 6 and below are FREE!
Purchase your ticket here.
Mill Creek Brewing is located at 2008 B, Johnson Industrial Blvd, Nolensville, TN 37135.
