OBITUARY: Hyde S. Harper Jr.

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Hyde S. Harper Jr.

Hyde S. Harper, Jr. age 97 of Spring Hill, TN passed away June 4, 2021. He was born in Marshall Co., TN to the late Hyde S. Sr. & Demi Harper.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. serving during WWII. Hyde was a member of Brentwood Hills Church of Christ.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Christine Burrow Harper; brother, Brownie W. Harper; sisters, Edna Ragan, Polly Mayberry, Ruth Troope, Louise Troope and Lois Neelley.

He is survived by his son, Hyde S. III “Chip” (Kathi) Harper of Big Sandy, TN; grandchildren, Chrisi (Tim) Rawding of Nashville, TN and Hyde S. IV (Lisa) Harper of Pelham, NY; great-grandchild, Emery Ellis Harper and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jonathan Seamon will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Hyde Harper IV, Tim Rawding, Rusty Riley, Sean Taylor, Corey Taylor, Danny Martin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Big Sandy Christian Community Outreach Center, www.bigsandyccoc.com. Visitation will be 5-7PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

