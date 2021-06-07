Nashville Symphony Hosts Live Free Concerts

Nashville Symphony’s Summer Chamber Music Series is underway with free concerts at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center June 19, 25 & 26. The series offers free tickets to the community to enjoy music in an intimate setting inside Laura Turner Concert Hall.

The concerts will be a selection of Bach pieces performed on marimba by Assistant Principal Percussionist Rich Graber. That will be followed by Massenet’s Méditation from Thaïs, featuring Concertmaster Jun Iwasaki and harpist Licia Jaskunas. Jaskunas will be joined by Principal Keyboardist Robert Marler for a performance of Grandjany’s Aria in Classic Style. The evening will close with Tchaikovsky’s String Sextet in D Minor, “Souvenir de Florence,” featuring Iwasaki, Violinist Jimin Lim, Principal Violist Daniel Reinker, Ciolist Anthony Parce, Acting Assistant Principal Cellist Xiao-Fan Zhang and Cellist Keith Nicholas.

Only 500 seats are available for each performance, on a first-come, first-served basis. Seats can be reserved at NashvilleSymphony.org/SummerChamber.

All performances will run for approximately one hour without an intermission. Advance registration is required. Due to safety protocols, on-site registration is not available. Registration is free, and donations are very much appreciated.

Additional safety procedures are in place at Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Click here to view.

Tickets for the Summer Chamber Music Series may be reserved:

Online at NashvilleSymphony.org/SummerChamber

Via phone at 615.687.6400

Via email at [email protected]