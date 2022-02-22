London’s Japanese-Peruvian Fusion Restaurant Chotto Matte is Headed to Nashville

The London-based restaurant Chotto Matte announced it will open in Nashville at One22One, 1221 Broadway, Nashville.

Kurt Zdesar, the founder and creator of Chotto Matte, started the concept in 2013 after years of research in Peru and Japan. Chotto Matte celebrates the very best of authentic and innovative Nikkei cuisine, which is a lively combination of Japanese and Peruvian ingredients and techniques. Its restaurants are set in vibrant, stylish architectural spaces, in exciting city locations around the world.

Nashville joins an elite list of international destinations with Chotto Matte concepts. After beginning in Soho (London) in 2013, the concept has expanded to Miami in 2018, and Toronto in 2019. Chotto Matte restaurants are also coming soon to San Francisco and Los Angeles, as the brand is building a strong presence in the United States with more exciting announcements to come.

Before Chotto Matte, Zdesar was the European Director for Nobu where he helped expand the renowned restaurant in Europe.

Said Zdesar, “Chotto Matte celebrates the very best of authentic and innovative Nikkei cuisine, set in vibrant, stylish architectural spaces, in exciting city locations around the world – and Nashville is absolutely the ideal setting for our vision. Each Chotto Matte is designed from the ground up to authentically integrate within the market it is within, while maintaining our signature sense of excitement, occasion and experience. We’re thrilled to have a home in Music City, and our restaurant will be truly a unique, can’t miss sensory experience that evolves Nashville’s offerings.”

Chotto Matte’s innovative menu stays true to the Nikkei staples – Ceviche, Tiradito, Anticucho BBQ, Sushi, Sashimi and Tempura – while ensuring the ingredients are organic and sustainably sourced.

Signature dishes include Sea Bass Ceviche, Yellowtail Nikkei sashimi, and the Black Cod Yuzu-miso. Guests can expect live theatrics like sushi and sashimi making and fire pit and flaming on our Robata Grill. The concept is also well known for expertly mixed cocktails and in-depth table interaction overviewing various dishes. Always looking to innovate and on top of the culinary trends, Chotto Matte also offers a selection of vegan and vegetarian dishes, such as the Lychee Ceviche and Vegan Crispy Tuna.

Added Alan Lloyd, Senior Vice President of Leasing at GBT Realty, “In seeking an anchor restaurant for ONE22ONE, we embarked on a worldwide search to find something truly inspiring and different than what can be found in Nashville today. We could not have found a better partner than Chotto Matte, who will instantly elevate and diversify the city’s culinary scene. Their presence will be a tremendous asset to our tenants at ONE22ONE, and a peerless original destination for all of Nashville.”

Construction on ONE22ONE is ongoing, aiming towards a Q2 2022 delivery for the office building, which is the future headquarters of FirstBank, and continuing to lease its remaining office space.

Chotto Matte will target opening by early 2023. Andy Martin Studio is the architect for Chotto Matte since 2013, having worked on the first site design. Martin is involved in all Chotto Matte restaurant openings and works closely with Zdesar on the original design in each location.

Said George Tomlin, President, and CEO of GBT Realty, “Chotto Matte is yet another an example of how we have sought to redefine the office market and set a new standard of what an office can be in Nashville. We started with a unique and exciting exterior design, elevated every interior detail, introduced best-in-class mitigations systems due to COVID, and now will have a vibrant, two-story dining experience unlike anything else in the city. ONE22ONE will be the premier destination for companies to call home.”

GBT Realty’s development team for ONE22ONE is spearheaded by Jeff Pape and Fiona Haulter. For the tower, Gresham Smith & Partners is leading architecture and design duties of the building. Brasfield & Gorrie is leading the ongoing construction as the general contractor. In addition to Lloyd, GBT Realty’s Alex Samuels helped lead the recruitment of Chotto Matte.

For more information on ONE22ONE, visit https://one22onebroadway.com/.