Today’s Top Stories: February 21, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 21, 2022.
photo by kristen drum
Last Thursday night, Jimmy Fallon was spotted on a couple of different stages in Nashville. Read More
A HYDROLOGIC OUTLOOK is in effect for Middle Tennessee for this week. Read More.
The Nashville Mac and Cheese Festival is coming to Horizon Park in Nashville – Don’t Miss If You’re Cheeesay! Read More
See where houses sold for January 31 through February 4, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More.
photo from FirstBank Amphitheater
Iconic performer Willie Nelson will perform at FirstBank Amphitheater on Friday, May 6th. Read More