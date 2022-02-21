Today’s Top Stories: February 21, 2022

Andrea Hinds
Willie Nelson
Here’s a look at the top stories for February 21, 2022.

1Jimmy Fallon Makes Surprise Visit to Two Nashville Venues

Last Thursday night, Jimmy Fallon was spotted on a couple of different stages in Nashville. Read More

2Hydrologic Outlook for Middle Tennessee Heading into This Week

A HYDROLOGIC OUTLOOK is in effect for Middle Tennessee for this week. Read More.

3It’s Here – The Cheesiest Event Nashville Has Ever Seen

The Nashville Mac and Cheese Festival is coming to Horizon Park in Nashville – Don’t Miss If You’re Cheeesay! Read More

4Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 31

See where houses sold for January 31 through February 4, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More.

5Willie Nelson Bringing Tour to Franklin

Iconic performer Willie Nelson will perform at FirstBank Amphitheater on Friday, May 6th. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

