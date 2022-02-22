Restaurant Offerings to Celebrate National Margarita Day

Not only is today National Margarita day, it’s also taco Tuesday. And did you know the Margarita is the most popular cocktail in the US? In celebration, we found some margaritas to check out.

Bartaco: Kicking off on Feb. 22, Bartaco will introduce a new margarita-inspired cocktail every week through Mar. 31 starting with a lime in the coconut. Find more information here.

Chili’s: They are offering the Grand Romance Rita for $5. Find more information here.

Chuy’s: Make any regular House Rocks or Frozen ‘Rita a Grande and keep the commemorative cup for just $2 extra. Or add a floater to top off your margarita with an extra pour of tequila for just $1. Find more information here.

Las Palmas: If the idea of an all-day happy hour piques your interest, you’re sure to be enticed by the half off select margaritas and draft beer special going on at Las Palmas’ Tennessee location. Find more information here.

La Fuente: Enjoy a 1/2 price lime margarita during happy hour from 3pm – 5pm. Learn more here.

Miller’s Ale House: House, Strawberry and Watermelon Margaritas at Miller’s Ale House will be 50% OFF in honor of National Margarita Day. Find more information here.

O’Charleys: Celebrate National Margarita Day at O’Charley’s as the restaurant offers $4 margaritas all day. Find more information here.

Twin Peaks: Get $4 Well Margaritas on Feb. 21 and $6 Peaks Margaritas on Feb. 22. Find more information here.

Mellow Mushroom: Stop by and get a large pizza for just $10 when you sip on one of their classic margaritas. Find more information here.

Margarita House Mexican Restaurant: The restaurant in Smyrna is celebrating its 16th anniversary on Feb 22. There will be 2-for-1 house margaritas all day. Find more information here.

Condado Tacos:They are offering a giveaway of exclusive Condado Taco glass to the first 100 people who dine-in. Find more information here.

Memo’s Mexican Kitchen: Recently winning the “Best of Mount Juliet” for best Mexican food, they have beautiful cocktails including a spicy passionfruit margarita. Find more information here.