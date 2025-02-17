Liberty Federal Credit Union to Begin Construction Soon at Spring Hill’s June Lake

The first commercial building at June Lake is officially moving forward. Liberty Federal Credit Union has received approval to build a 6,800-square-foot stand-alone branch, with

construction scheduled to begin the Spring of 2025.

The branch will be located within June Lake’s first commercial district, a 14.5-acre business park at the corner of Buckner Lane and June Lake Boulevard. The district sits adjacent to the Saddlewalk neighborhood and directly across from the highly anticipated Hy-Vee grocery store.

“This marks a major step forward in bringing essential services and amenities to this growing community,” said Don Alexander, Principal at Southeast Venture. “Liberty Federal Credit Union is the first of many businesses that will establish a presence here, reinforcing June Lake’s vision as a dynamic, well-connected destination for businesses and residents alike.”

“We’re excited to begin construction of our June Lake Office,” offered Bill Schirmer, Liberty Federal Credit Union President and CEO. “Our first Spring Hill location opened on Main Street in 2021, and the credit union has received an extremely warm welcome from the community. We’re proud to be able to provide an increased level of service and convenience to our members through this June Lake location.”

Site work is currently underway within the commercial district, which is expected to include a mix of retail, dining, financial services, healthcare, childcare, personal care, and other lifestyle services.

Additional announcements about future businesses are coming soon.

For more information on June Lake and its progress, visit www.junelaketn.com.

