Nashville Soccer Club Announces Newest GEODIS Park Soundwaves Gallery Exhibit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 17, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today ‘THE HE(ART) OF NASHVILLE’ as the newest exhibit at GEODIS Park’s Soundwaves Gallery, on display now through December 2025. The locally themed gallery coincides with the release of Nashville SC’s new ‘Heart of Nashville’ secondary jersey, which was unveiled on Feb. 13.

‘THE HE(ART) OF NASHVILLE’ collection, curated in partnership with the Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville, features 44 pieces from 44 local artists and celebrates the people, stories, and community spirit at the core of Nashville’s identity as a uniquely creative city. Included in the exhibit will be the ‘Starting XI’, consisting of 11 specialty art pieces commissioned by Nashville SC and created using soccer-related items provided by the club that will be unveiled throughout the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

“Nashville is home to a vibrant community of artists that spans well beyond music,” said Nashville SC Vice President of Marketing Teresa Tatlonghari. “Featuring ‘THE HE(ART) OF NASHVILLE’ collection in GEODIS Park’s Soundwaves Gallery will highlight a wide range of local creatives who play key roles in preserving the history and resiliency of the city while using their innovation and creativity to cultivate an identity that is unique to Nashville.”

Each piece of artwork in this year’s collection was selected by Nashville SC and the Arts & Business Council in collaboration with a curatorial committee of three local arts leaders: Instructor of Art at Tennessee State University, Michael J. McBride; Director of the Vanderbilt University Museum of Art, Amanda H. Hellman; and artist and Art Education Coordinator at Tennessee State University, Michael Mitchell, also known as ‘mikewindy’.

“Nashville’s creative community is the heartbeat of our city, shaping its identity through diverse artistic expression,” said Executive Director for the Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville Jill McMillan Palm. “The Arts & Business Council is proud to be able to partner with Nashville SC to celebrate and uplift local artists through the Soundwaves Gallery at GEODIS Park, showcasing the talent and vision that make Nashville such a dynamic cultural hub.”

‘THE HE(ART) OF NASHVILLE’ exhibit is now open and can be seen at GEODIS Park during NSC match days and online at GEODIS Park’s website.

Nashville SC will begin its 2025 regular season on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. CT against the New England Revolution at GEODIS Park for Opening Night presented by Transcard. Limited tickets remain and can be purchased here.

