Leadership Brentwood Announces Class of 2021

Leadership Brentwood, a program of the Williamson, Inc. Chamber of Commerce and the Williamson County Chamber Foundation, is pleased to announce the Class of 2021. Eighteen members were selected based on their demonstrated leadership abilities and commitment to Brentwood and Williamson County.

The Class of 2021 members are:

Melissa Allen, Realtor, RE/MAX Choice Properties-Brentwood

Kelvin Ault, Managing Advisor, 323 Advisors, LLC

Sydney Ball, Vice President, Business Development, NFP Executive Benefits

Amanda Baron, Realtor, Synergy Realty Network

Dick Cassidy, Senior Project Manager-Operations, BL Harbert International, LLC

Brian Collins, Battalion Chief, City of Brentwood Fire & Rescue

Michael Cooper, Vice President, Marketing & Trading, Tractor Supply Company

Rupa Crump, Team Leader, Chick Fil A

Josh Derryberry, Business Banking Regional Manager for TN, Fifth Third Bank

T.C. Gray, Director, Marketing & Trading, Eco-Energy, LLC

Alex Hill, Commercial Relationship Manager, InsBank

Lori Lange, City Engineer, City of Brentwood

Jason Mathews, Admission Director, Brentwood Academy

Stephanie McDaniel, Senior Account Manager, Gartner, Inc.

Renee Shafer, Director of Membership, Williamson, Inc.

Josh Stewart, Principal, Architect, TMPartners, PLLC

Kathleen Watkins, Emergency Communications Supervisor, City of Brentwood

Timothy Westergard, Private Banking Officer, Republic Bank

“We are thrilled with this year applicants and their enthusiasm to be a part of our program amidst a global pandemic,” said Jennifer Bourne, Leadership Brentwood’s board chair. “The quality, reputation, and character of this class is quite impressive. We look forward to getting to know each of them and watching them use their leadership skills to make an impact on the Brentwood community this year and for many years to come.”

Now in its 29th year, Leadership Brentwood identifies leaders from the civic, educational, government, religious and business communities who will use the principles learned to leave a lasting legacy in Brentwood and Williamson County. The nine-month program includes a two-day retreat in September, seven daylong sessions held on the second Thursday of each month from October through April, planned community service projects, and a wrap-up session and graduation in May. Class members discuss topics pertaining to business, education, entertainment and media, history, government and quality of life.

Tractor Supply Company is the presenting sponsor for the Leadership Brentwood Class of 2021. Annual funding also comes from local businesses, Leadership Brentwood alumni and contributions from the Williamson County Chamber Foundation.

About Leadership Brentwood

Leadership Brentwood is sponsored by the Williamson County Chamber Foundation, the non-profit arm of Williamson, Inc. The program offers local leaders an opportunity to become more involved in the community. The daylong seminars, group discussions, field trips and community service team projects are designed to enhance exposure to and understanding of all aspects of life in Brentwood and in Williamson County. For more information, contact Lynn Tucker, Foundation Director, [email protected] or 615-771-1912.