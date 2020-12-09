All Justice Stores Closing, Liquidation Sale Underway

Tween girl clothing shop Justice will close all of its locations by early 2021, Ascena Retail announced in a release.

A liquidation sale has begun, with everything marked 60 – 80% off. The sale is announced as part of a bankruptcy plan for Ascena Retail who sold Justice to Blue Star Alliance. Ascena Retail originally filed for Bankruptcy Chapter 11 in July and announced the closure of all Catherines stores, some Lane Bryant, Ann Taylor Factory and Justice stores (including Justice stores in Nashville and Murfreesboro). At that time, the Justice store at the CoolSprings Galleria was not listed as a store to close.

Gary Muto, Chief Executive Officer stated, “The optimization of our portfolio better positions Ascena for long-term success and supports our vision for the future. As we seamlessly transition ownership of Justice over the coming weeks, we remain committed to delivering meaningful experiences for our customers every day. I thank our entire team for their continued focus as we prepare for the important holiday season.”

Justice stores will remain open and continue serving customers through the holiday season. A wind-down of all Justice locations is expected to conclude by early 2021. In addition, Justice customers can continue to shop online at www.shopjustice.com through the holidays.

The last day to use gift cards is December 13, according to the Justice website.

“We are no longer selling Justice gift cards. Gift cards and merchandise credits are expected to continue to be redeemable in all open US stores and on shopjustice.com during the sale event in the Justice stores and online. We encourage all customers to redeem any gift cards and merchandise credits by December 13, 2020.”

There is one Justice location in Williamson County at the CoolSprings Galleria, 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin.