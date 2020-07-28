Ascena Retail, the parent company of Justice, Ann Taylor, Loft, Lou & Grey, Lane Bryant, Catherines and Cacique, announced they are filing for Bankruptcy Chapter 11.
Due to the company restructuring, they will close all Catherines stores and a significant amount of Justice stores focusing the move to online commerce.
USA Today reports SB360 Capital Partners will handle the liquation sales.
Stores closing are listed below.
Justice Store Closings
- Hendersonville: 300 Indian Lake Boulevard, Suite 240
- Mt. Juliet: 401 S. Mount Juliet Road, Suite 460
- Murfreesboro: 2615 Medical Center Pkwy., Suite 1470
- Nashville: 388 Opry Mills Drive
*The Justice location in the CoolSprings Galleria remains open at this time.
Catherines Closings
Antioch: 3104 North Main St., Suite 240 A
Lane Bryant Closings
Mt. Juliet: 401 S Mt Juliet Road
Ann Taylor Factory/Ann Taylor Loft Closings
Lebanon: One Outlet Village Blvd.