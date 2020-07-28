



Ascena Retail, the parent company of Justice, Ann Taylor, Loft, Lou & Grey, Lane Bryant, Catherines and Cacique, announced they are filing for Bankruptcy Chapter 11.

Due to the company restructuring, they will close all Catherines stores and a significant amount of Justice stores focusing the move to online commerce.

USA Today reports SB360 Capital Partners will handle the liquation sales.

Stores closing are listed below.

Justice Store Closings

Hendersonville: 300 Indian Lake Boulevard, Suite 240

Mt. Juliet: 401 S. Mount Juliet Road, Suite 460

Murfreesboro: 2615 Medical Center Pkwy., Suite 1470

Nashville: 388 Opry Mills Drive

*The Justice location in the CoolSprings Galleria remains open at this time.

Catherines Closings

Antioch: 3104 North Main St., Suite 240 A

Lane Bryant Closings

Mt. Juliet: 401 S Mt Juliet Road

Ann Taylor Factory/Ann Taylor Loft Closings

Lebanon: One Outlet Village Blvd.



