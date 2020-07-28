Justice

Ascena Retail, the parent company of Justice, Ann Taylor, Loft, Lou & Grey, Lane Bryant, Catherines and Cacique, announced they are filing for Bankruptcy Chapter 11.

Due to the company restructuring, they will close all Catherines stores and a significant amount of Justice stores focusing the move to online commerce.

USA Today reports SB360 Capital Partners will handle the liquation sales.

Stores closing are listed below.

Justice Store Closings

  • Hendersonville: 300 Indian Lake Boulevard, Suite 240
  • Mt. Juliet: 401 S. Mount Juliet Road, Suite 460
  • Murfreesboro: 2615 Medical Center Pkwy., Suite 1470
  • Nashville: 388 Opry Mills Drive

*The Justice location in the CoolSprings Galleria remains open at this time.

Catherines Closings

Antioch: 3104 North Main St., Suite 240 A

Lane Bryant Closings

Mt. Juliet: 401 S Mt Juliet Road

Ann Taylor Factory/Ann Taylor Loft Closings

Lebanon: One Outlet Village Blvd.


LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here