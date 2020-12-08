Franklin Police Seeking info on Franklin Parking Lot Robbery

Franklin police are seeking additional information on the robbery of a Columbia Avenue Chili’s employee. On November 27, a black male suspect accosted the victim who was getting off of work and into his vehicle, holding a knife to his face while demanding cash. The victim was not hurt, but the suspect slashed one of his tires before fleeing on foot. There is a cash reward for information.

Police want to remind citizens, especially restaurant employees who may be carrying cash from tips, etc., to be vigilant when going to their cars at the end of their shift. Leaving in groups of two or more can increase your safety and help prevent crime.

Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip

