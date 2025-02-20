Isabel LaRosa Announces Tour Stop in Nashville

Alt-pop sensation and PLATINUM recording artist, Isabel LaRosa has announced her 2025 “Psychopomp Tour” headlining tour across North America, produced by Live Nation stopping at Basement East on Monday, April 28th. The news follows the recent announcement of LaRosa’s first single of the year, “Home” which just released.

TICKETS: Fans can sign up now HERE to access the Seated registration presale beginning on Tuesday, February 18 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting Friday, February 21 at 10am local time at www.isabel-larosa.com.

