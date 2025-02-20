Nashville Symphony’s ‘Music in My Neighborhood’ Heads to Antioch

The Nashville Symphony is excited to announce the third iteration of its community engagement initiative “Music in My Neighborhood,” a weeklong cultural exchange in the form of a musical takeover of a neighborhood in Nashville. In 2025, “Music in My Neighborhood” takes place March 1 through 8 in Antioch, where the Symphony will partner with local organizations to highlight Antioch’s history, culture, and residents through a series of free ensemble performances, educational programs, and unique collaborations. More information can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/communityweek.

Music in My Neighborhood launched in 2023 in the Edgehill neighborhood, and the second iteration happened in 2024 in the Bordeaux neighborhood.

“As we enter the third iteration of Music in My Neighborhood in Antioch, we are honored to bring the community together through the power of music,” Nashville Symphony VP of Education and Community Engagement Kimberly Kraft McLemore. “Antioch is an incredible neighborhood, and we hope to highlight all the amazing things already happening there through these performances and events.”

There are five public events planned, including sending ensembles to perform and lead sectional rehearsals in schools; after-school clinics in community centers and at nonprofit organizations; chamber music performances with Nashville Symphony musicians; and a full Orchestra concert led by guest conductor Kelly Corcoran taking place on Thursday, March 6 at 7:30 PM, which has been moved from Antioch High School to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. A full list of public events appears below. All public events are FREE, with admission on a first come, first served basis.

There are also non-public activities planned at schools and community centers, including after school programs, in-school performances, sectional coaching visits, and opportunities to explore the various instruments utilized in the Nashville Symphony.

The Symphony strives to serve the city of Nashville by working with our neighbors to make music for the community. Community partners in Antioch include Antioch High School, Cane Ridge Community Club, Friends of Mill Ridge Park, Southeast Community Center, Southeast Library Branch, TN Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition (TIRRC), and Una Elementary.

Schedule of Public Events

All public events and activities are FREE and are denoted in the schedule of events below. Tickets are not required for public events, and entry is granted on a first come, first served basis. Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

* Public Events

+ Classroom and Non-Public Events

Saturday 3/1

2:00 PM – Music & Nature Story Time Ensemble, Mill Ridge Park Friends’ House *

Monday 3/3

4:30 PM – After School Program, Southeast Community Center +

6:00 PM – Potluck Dinner, Cane Ridge Community Club *

6:40 PM – Ensemble Performance, Cane Ridge Community Club *

7:20 PM – Neighborhood Meeting, Cane Ridge Community Club *

Thursday 3/6

7:30 PM – Full Orchestra Performance, Schermerhorn Symphony Center *

Saturday 3/8

10:30 AM – Story Time Ensemble, Southeast Branch Library *

