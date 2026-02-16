ICE Expands Footprint In Nashville With Two New Offices

The Tennessean has reported the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is increasing its presence in the U.S. and Nashville is emerging as a key location in its efforts.

Federal records show ICE is establishing two additional offices in the city — one at 1 Vantage Way in the Metro Center area of North Nashville and another inside the Estes Kefauver Federal Building on Broadway.

The Metro Center property is owned and managed by Nashville-based real estate firm Freeman Webb. Company owner and State Rep. Bob Freeman said he did not know ICE would occupy the space when it was leased through the U.S. General Services Administration.

Freeman said his firm leases to the federal government and does not control which agency ultimately uses the office space. He added that once he learned ICE would operate there, he asked attorneys to review the lease to determine what options, if any, may be available.

Beyond real estate, Freeman also owns FW Publishing, which produces several Nashville publications.

ICE has drawn increased scrutiny in recent months as enforcement actions have ramped up under President Donald Trump’s administration. The agency has faced protests in several cities nationwide.

With the two new locations, ICE now has three offices in Nashville, joining Homeland Security Investigations in North Nashville, which has long served as a regional base.

The agency has not publicly detailed why it is expanding in Nashville and did not respond to requests for comment.

Activity involving ICE has increased locally over the past year. Data from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office previously showed a sharp rise in detainer requests at the county jail. ICE has also partnered with the Tennessee Highway Patrol on enforcement efforts that resulted in dozens of arrests. Governor Bill Lee has expressed support for federal immigration enforcement efforts and authorized the Tennessee National Guard to assist ICE with administrative and clerical work.

Freeman said his legal team continues to examine the lease agreement and review next steps.

