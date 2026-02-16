New Hope Academy Appoints New Head of School

New Hope Academy has announced the appointment of Stephen N. Steiner as its next Head of School, effective July 1, 2026. The appointment follows a months-long search process marked by prayer, careful discernment, and broad engagement from the school’s leadership.

“After thoughtful consideration and a thorough search, the Board of Trustees is confident that Stephen brings the leadership, experience, and spiritual depth needed to guide New Hope Academy into its next chapter,” said Chiquita Young, Chair of the Board of Trustees.

Steiner brings more than three decades of experience in Christian education, combining strategic leadership with a deep commitment to Christ-centered, mission-driven schooling. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated an ability to lead with clarity and integrity while fostering academic excellence and a culture of trust, collaboration, and care among faculty, students, and families. His ability to think strategically while remaining deeply connected to the day-to-day life of a school makes him exceptionally well suited to guide New Hope Academy forward.

Steiner currently serves as Head of School of Logic (Middle School) at Regents School of Austin in Texas. Prior to that, he was Superintendent of Briarwood Christian School in Birmingham, Alabama, where he reversed declining enrollment, led the school through its first full K–12 accreditation, and oversaw significant facility improvements.

From 2012 to 2018, Steiner served as Head of School at New Hope Christian Academy in Memphis, Tennessee, a school aligned with New Hope Academy’s heart for Christ-centered education serving students of diverse socio-economic and racial backgrounds. During his tenure, enrollment increased by 12 percent, innovative initiatives such as an Urban Farm and Urban Forest were launched, and development programs were strengthened. Earlier in his career, Steiner spent a decade as a teacher and administrator at the same school, helping it grow from 27 students to more than 430.

Reflecting on the appointment, Paige Pitts, Founder of New Hope Academy, shared: “As Founder, I could not be more excited and grateful for the appointment of Stephen Steiner as the next Head of School at New Hope Academy. I am profoundly grateful for the way God has led Stephen to our community at this important moment in our school’s story. His lifework in education reflects his deep faith and spiritual maturity, which have shaped a strong foundation for understanding and embracing the mission of our school. I am confident that Stephen will provide steady, visionary leadership and will serve our school with excellence, wisdom, and humility.”

When asked what drew him to New Hope Academy, Steiner said: “Almost thirty years ago, the Lord called me to kingdom-building Christian education, with much of that time spent serving, teaching, and leading in elementary schools. The clear calling to join the good work He is continuing to do at and through New Hope Academy feels like a return to my roots. I am excited to help lay a solid, biblical, and holistic foundation in a diverse community of image-bearing children and families—Oaks of Righteousness and ambassadors for Christ. It is difficult to put into words the immense joy and gratitude I feel toward the Lord for calling me to the New Hope community as your next Head of School.”

Steiner and his wife, Ginger, will celebrate 30 years of marriage this September and are looking forward to relocating closer to two of their three daughters. Their eldest daughter, Amelia, recently graduated from Auburn University and will begin her accounting career in Charlotte this summer. Margaret is a freshman studying psychology at the University of Mississippi, and Claudia, their middle daughter, is a junior studying aerospace engineering in Colorado.

The New Hope Academy community looks forward to welcoming Stephen and Ginger this summer and asks for continued prayer for the Steiner family and the school during this season of transition.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email