Musicians Hall of Fame Names 2026 Inductees

Linda Chambers, Co-Founder and CEO of the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum, announced its 2026 Class of Inductees into the Musicians Hall of Fame. The class includes (in alphabetical order by first name) Dann Huff, Dolly Parton, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, John Boylan, Keith Urban, Leland Sklar, Michael McDonald, and Nicky Hopkins (posthumously). Presenters and artists performing during the induction ceremony and concert will be announced soon.

Of this class of inductees, Chambers says, “The Musicians Hall of Fame has inducted over 170 musicians, producers, engineers, and industry icons. Each new class of inductees reminds us why we do what we do-preserving and celebrating the legacy of the musicians who bring songs to life. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome these legendary artists into the Musicians Hall of Fame.”

The induction ceremony will be held at Belmont’s Fisher Center for Performing Arts on April 28th. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, February 10th, here.

