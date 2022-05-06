Historic Log Cabin in Crockett Park to be Disassembled

If you have ever visited Crockett Park in Brentwood, you’ve probably seen the historic log cabin that sits at the corner as soon as you drive down the main entrance.

Now, when you pass the cabin, you will see “Keep Out” signs with a chainlink fence surrounding the cabin called Brentvale. The Brentwood Historic Commission shared via social media that the cabin will be disassembled shared the news via social media the cabin will be disassembled.

Stating, “Staff noticed deterioration of the structure and requested an engineer inspect the home. Unfortunately, the inspection revealed that a combination of foundation settling, and natural deterioration of the nearly 200-year-old log timbers, have rendered the building unrepairable and structurally unsafe. The recommendation was that the building be disassembled in a manner that would allow any salvageable elements to be reclaimed.”

They hope to preserve any historic remaining materials to be used in the future but at this time they have not disclosed what that project might entail.

Brentwood Historic Commission shared the history of Brentvale. It first sat on Old Smyrna Road and was the original home site of William Temple Sneed, the seventh child of James Sneed.

The home was constructed in 1830 and in the 1930s enlarged by joining two log cabins. Over the years the home was expanded as different owners occupied it. The home was occupied by Larry and Janis Gatlin. When they sold the property to Roger and Barbara Mick in 1993, Mick gifted the original log house, the core of the home, to the city and paid for it to be moved and assembled at Crockett Park.

Over the years, the cabin has been used for community events, including local scout clubs.