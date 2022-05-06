Williamson Weekend: 7 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1. 36th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival
Takes place every weekend in May (including Memorial Day)
2124 New Castle Road
Arrington, Tennessee 37014
Travel back to 16th Century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks to swords; from gems to jewels. Flavors, aromas and tastes of specialty foods and drinks greet festival-goers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees. Enjoy the revelry and pageantry of the joust, along with tea and a special visit with Her Majesty, the Queen
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
2. Eat the Street
Friday, May 6, 5pm – 10pm
Bicentennial Park, 400 5th Ave N, Franklin
Eat the Street, presented by United Community Bank, returns to Franklin’s Bicentennial Park on May 6, 2022 from 5 – 10 p.m. with an impressive lineup of food vendors.
As Williamson County’s premier food truck festival, Eat the Street has been a family friendly tradition since 2011 and is the primary fundraiser for the 21st District Recovery Court (Recovery Court), a nonprofit organization that helps end the cycle of addiction in our community by providing accountability and compassion to non-violent offenders in the criminal justice system.
3. Franklin Makers Market
Saturday, May 7, 11 am – 3 pm
Westhaven,1001 Westhaven Blvd, Franklin
Celebrate Mother’s Day at the Franklin Makers Market opening on Saturday at the Westhaven neighborhood in Franklin. Shop among the 50 curated makers and food vendors.
Find more information here.
4. Founders Day Celebration at Rippavilla
Saturday, May 7, 3 pm – 9 pm
Rippavilla, 5700 Main Street, Spring Hill
This will be a FREE family event for the community to celebrate and learn about the city’s rich history in agriculture on May 7th. What a better way to kick off the summer months with Food Trucks, Hands-on Activities, Yard Games, several Antique Tractors on-site, and Live Entertainment to finish off the night.
This is an outdoor concert event that will take place near the amphitheater at Rippavilla Plantation.
5. Spring Clean Up Day
Saturday, May 7, 8 am – 4 pm
Granny White Park, 610 Granny White Pike, Brentwood
With the beginning of spring comes spring cleaning and the Brentwood Public Works Department is offering its annual Spring Cleanup to help. Residents will have the opportunity to bring items too large for regular trash pickup for disposal on three Saturdays from 8 am – 4 pm. This event will take place at Granny White Park.
They cannot accept liquids, sprays, paints, batteries, tires, or chippings.
Remember to “LOCK DOWN YOUR LOAD” and tarp your pickup trucks and trailers when transporting trash and recycling. Tennessee has a Tarp Law.
6. Willie Nelson at FirstBank Amphitheater
Saturday, May 6, 7:30 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry, Franklin
Willie Nelson is on the road again with a stop at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin. Grab one of the remaining tickets left to the show.
Find more information here.
7. Rory Feek Home Concert
Saturday, May 7, 7 pm
Homestead Hall,4544 Highway 431, Columbia
Rory Feek is doing a series of Home Concerts at Homestead Hall this year. Spend an evening at the farm with Rory as he shares songs, stories and much for an intimate crowd in the concert hall in his big red barn.
Buy tickets here.