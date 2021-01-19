Hidden Camera Discovered in Girls Bathroom at Cool Springs Sports Facility

Franklin Police are investigating after a hidden camera was discovered inside a girls bathroom at a Cool Springs sports training facility. The General Manager of Premier Athletics, on Gothic Court in Franklin, turned the GoPro camera in after finding it hidden in a girl’s changing and restroom, Thursday.

Detectives are reviewing video that was captured and stored on the GoPro and are working closely with facility management to identify multiple victims. Once identified, the parents of those girls will be contacted by Franklin Police. The camera has been linked to an employee of the business, and charges are forthcoming.

Parents can share information they may have about this case by emailing Franklin Police at: [email protected]