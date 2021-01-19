OBITUARY: Tammy Lynn Lemay

Tammy Lynn Lemay, age 51 of Nashville, TN passed away January 17, 2021. She was a 1987 graduate of Franklin High School.

Tammy is preceded in death by her father, Robert Allen King, Sr.; brother, Robert Allen King, Jr.; son in-law, Chad Miller; mother in-law, Linda Lemay.

She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Michael Lemay of Nashville, TN; son, Michael Allen DeNoto of Nashville, TN; daughters, Robin King of Nashville, TN, Renee King of Nashville, TN and Rebecca King of Nashville, TN; mother, Judy Gorman King of Franklin, TN; brother, William King of Franklin, TN; sister, Connie King of Columbia, TN; grandchildren, Damien King, Sekiyah Miller, Nylesha Dean, Andre Dean, Jr., Laila Dean and Brayden Chrisman; many loving nieces, family and friends.

Funeral service will be held 1:00PM Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. JJ King will officiate. Pallbearers will be Michael Lemay, Damien King, Mark Lemay, Andre Dean, Landon Lemay and Chris Craig. Memorials may be made to the Tammy Lemay Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 5-7PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com