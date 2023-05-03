Health Inspections: The Crossings of Spring Hill Restaurants for May 3

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in The Crossings of Spring Hill shopping center located in Spring Hill with their most recent inspection score as of May 2, 2023. Click here for more health scores.

Food Service Score / Follow-Up Date Address AMC Theatre 100 5/27/2022 2068 Crossings Cir Amigo's Mexican Grill 93 / 98 4/27/2023 1025 Crossings Blvd Arby's 95 / 100 4/3/2023 1070 Crossing Circle BoomBozz Pizza 95 / 100 4/14/2023 2044 Crossings Blvd Buffalo Wild Wings 99 10/5/2022 1018 Crossings Blvd Chili's 100 10/11/2022 2000 Crossings Cir Costa Vida 97 4/24/2023 2014 Crossings Blvd Ste 100 Cracker Barrel 99 3/29/2023 2020 Crossings Cir Firehouse Subs 96 / 98 3/7/2023 1000 Crossings Blvd Five Guys 100 4/14/2023 1092 Crossing Circle Fulin's 82 / 94 12/12/2022 1009 Crossings Blvd Hampton Inn 100 1/31/2023 2052 Crossings Blvd Jet's Pizza 100 12/12/2022 1021 Crossings Blvd Jonathan's Grille 100 11/14/2022 2056 Crossings Blvd Logan's Roadhouse 91 / 98 12/15/2022 2008 Crossings Cir LongHorn Steakhouse 93 / 100 12/19/2022 2040 Crossings Blvd Moe's Southwest Grill 100 3/29/2023 1001 Crossings Blvd Olive Garden 95 / 100 1/23/2023 1098 Crossings Blvd Panda Express 100 12/12/2022 2004 Crossings Blvd Panera Bread 100 11/10/2022 2012 Crossings Blvd Suite A Red Robin 98 4/24/2023 2032 Crossings Cir Starbucks 100 4/3/2023 1058 Crossings Cir Sweet CeCe's 100 6/9/2022 1005 Crossings Blvd Texas Roadhouse 99 4/3/2023 1065 Crossings Circle Tropical Smoothie Cafe 98 4/12/2023 1017 Crossings Blvd

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.