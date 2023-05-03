Health Inspections: The Crossings of Spring Hill Restaurants for May 3

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in The Crossings of Spring Hill shopping center located in Spring Hill with their most recent inspection score as of May 2, 2023. Click here for more health scores.

Food ServiceScore / Follow-UpDateAddress
AMC Theatre1005/27/20222068 Crossings Cir
Amigo's Mexican Grill93 / 984/27/20231025 Crossings Blvd
Arby's95 / 1004/3/20231070 Crossing Circle
BoomBozz Pizza95 / 1004/14/20232044 Crossings Blvd
Buffalo Wild Wings9910/5/20221018 Crossings Blvd
Chili's10010/11/20222000 Crossings Cir
Costa Vida974/24/20232014 Crossings Blvd Ste 100
Cracker Barrel993/29/20232020 Crossings Cir
Firehouse Subs96 / 983/7/20231000 Crossings Blvd
Five Guys1004/14/20231092 Crossing Circle
Fulin's82 / 9412/12/20221009 Crossings Blvd
Hampton Inn1001/31/20232052 Crossings Blvd
Jet's Pizza10012/12/20221021 Crossings Blvd
Jonathan's Grille10011/14/20222056 Crossings Blvd
Logan's Roadhouse91 / 9812/15/20222008 Crossings Cir
LongHorn Steakhouse93 / 10012/19/20222040 Crossings Blvd
Moe's Southwest Grill1003/29/20231001 Crossings Blvd
Olive Garden95 / 1001/23/20231098 Crossings Blvd
Panda Express10012/12/20222004 Crossings Blvd
Panera Bread10011/10/20222012 Crossings Blvd Suite A
Red Robin984/24/20232032 Crossings Cir
Starbucks1004/3/20231058 Crossings Cir
Sweet CeCe's1006/9/20221005 Crossings Blvd
Texas Roadhouse994/3/20231065 Crossings Circle
Tropical Smoothie Cafe984/12/20231017 Crossings Blvd

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

