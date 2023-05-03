Health Inspections: The Crossings of Spring Hill Restaurants for May 3

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in The Crossings of Spring Hill shopping center located in Spring Hill with their most recent inspection score as of May 2, 2023. Click here for more health scores.
|Food Service
|Score / Follow-Up
|Date
|Address
|AMC Theatre
|100
|5/27/2022
|2068 Crossings Cir
|Amigo's Mexican Grill
|93 / 98
|4/27/2023
|1025 Crossings Blvd
|Arby's
|95 / 100
|4/3/2023
|1070 Crossing Circle
|BoomBozz Pizza
|95 / 100
|4/14/2023
|2044 Crossings Blvd
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|99
|10/5/2022
|1018 Crossings Blvd
|Chili's
|100
|10/11/2022
|2000 Crossings Cir
|Costa Vida
|97
|4/24/2023
|2014 Crossings Blvd Ste 100
|Cracker Barrel
|99
|3/29/2023
|2020 Crossings Cir
|Firehouse Subs
|96 / 98
|3/7/2023
|1000 Crossings Blvd
|Five Guys
|100
|4/14/2023
|1092 Crossing Circle
|Fulin's
|82 / 94
|12/12/2022
|1009 Crossings Blvd
|Hampton Inn
|100
|1/31/2023
|2052 Crossings Blvd
|Jet's Pizza
|100
|12/12/2022
|1021 Crossings Blvd
|Jonathan's Grille
|100
|11/14/2022
|2056 Crossings Blvd
|Logan's Roadhouse
|91 / 98
|12/15/2022
|2008 Crossings Cir
|LongHorn Steakhouse
|93 / 100
|12/19/2022
|2040 Crossings Blvd
|Moe's Southwest Grill
|100
|3/29/2023
|1001 Crossings Blvd
|Olive Garden
|95 / 100
|1/23/2023
|1098 Crossings Blvd
|Panda Express
|100
|12/12/2022
|2004 Crossings Blvd
|Panera Bread
|100
|11/10/2022
|2012 Crossings Blvd Suite A
|Red Robin
|98
|4/24/2023
|2032 Crossings Cir
|Starbucks
|100
|4/3/2023
|1058 Crossings Cir
|Sweet CeCe's
|100
|6/9/2022
|1005 Crossings Blvd
|Texas Roadhouse
|99
|4/3/2023
|1065 Crossings Circle
|Tropical Smoothie Cafe
|98
|4/12/2023
|1017 Crossings Blvd
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.