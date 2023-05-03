Photo of the Day: May 3, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: More than 350 Battle Ground Upper School students battled in the school’s annual tug-of-war over the Harpeth River in Franklin. The Plato Society ended a multi-year losing streak with a convincing win over the Greer Society. The Platos now hold an all-time 42-40 lead over the Greers with two ties.

BGA’s tug-of-war is a tradition dating back to 1935 as a competition between the independent school’s two literary societies, the Greers and the Platos. All BGA faculty, staff and fourth through 12th grade students are assigned to a society. Throughout each school year, the BGA societies compete in quiz bowls, service participation challenges, field events and other competitions culminating in the annual tug.

