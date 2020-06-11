



Two WCS students are earning praise for their role in organizing and leading a peaceful protest to end racism. Franklin High sophomores Emma Rose Smith and Jade Fuller are members of a group called Teens4Equality, which organized the June 4 rally for teenagers in Nashville.

“I’m very proud of these ladies for their leadership,” said Franklin High Principal Willie Dickerson. “They had the initiative to stand up for what they felt was the right thing to do in very challenging times. I’m very honored that they attend Franklin High. I look forward to seeing the fruits of their leadership.”

Emma Rose and Jade say the idea came after they attended a May 30 protest in downtown Nashville. Inspired by what they saw, the girls began working with four other teenagers, who they met through social media, to organize their own rally.

“We wanted to create something that would be an inspiration,” said Jade. “It shows other teens that you can do anything.”

Using Instagram and Twitter accounts, they advertised the peaceful protest online and received support from numerous organizations and groups, including Black Lives Matter Nashville and Metro teachers. The girls also gathered supplies for volunteers, including masks, water and hand sanitizer.

“Everything was really done by the girls,” said Emma Rose’s mother, Anne Smith. “They researched everything they needed. They made lists. They asked for help on Instagram and Twitter. The community responded.”

While the protest was organized for teenagers, young and old participated. They believe about 20,000 people attended.

“When so many people of all ages showed up it was amazing,” said Jade’s mother, Amber Fuller. “Marching together with so many others in solidarity against injustice and for equality was something we will never forget. I am so proud of what these young girls achieved by acting from hearts of love and passion to stand up and speak up for what is right.”

The girls aren’t done yet. Next month, they have another event planned on July 4 at Bicentennial Capital Mall Park.

“Our hope is that we can all come together as a community to stop what’s happening and end the racism in our country,” Emma Rose said.



