



The Storytellers Museum, a place where Johnny Cash and his friends hosted concerts, is for sale. Johnny Cash owned the property in the mid 70s.

Located at 9676 Old Highway 48, in Bon Aqua, the property is listed for $790,000.

The property is owned by Brian Oxley, who purchased both the Storytellers Museum and the “Mama Cash Home” in 2015. The property was completely restored in 2016 to its former glory

The Storytellers Museum sits on 3.7 acres, has parking for 55, and is loaded with sound and lighting equipment. This unique space is the perfect spot for a songwriter retreat, music studio, or event venue.

See photos from Realtracs.

