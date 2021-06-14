Father Ryan Announces 2021 Class of Athletics Hall of Fame

Father Ryan High School announced the 2021 Class of the Athletics Hall of Fame: nine athletes and one contributor whose accomplishments showcase the legacy of the historic school’s successful athletic programs in Nashville and the State of Tennessee.

These athletes and leaders represent classes from 1949 to 2003 and were selected from more than 110 nominations submitted by the community. They will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame in a special ceremony on September 9, 2021 at Father Ryan, and will be the honorary captains at the school’s September 10 home football game.

Ann Mullins ‘03, Director of Athletics, said that she was pleased with the response from the Father Ryan community. “Reading the nominations each year, listening to their stories, and hearing about their accomplishments remind me not only of what our Hall of Famers accomplished athletically, but also what they have contributed to this community, city, and country,” she said. “I thank the Hall of Fame Selection Committee for their outstanding work and look forward to celebrating these men and women in September.”

The 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame members, their graduating class, and their sports are:

ATHLETES

Raymond Dunning ’03, Wrestling

Ronnie Dean Francescon ’87, Basketball, Volleyball

Carmen Mondelli Lux ’91, Basketball, Softball, Volleyball

John Sneed ’74, Basketball

Jack Sullivan ’49, Baseball, Basketball, Football

Jamie Birdwell Summers ’93, Softball

Derek Wigginton ’97, Baseball, Basketball, Football

Bobby Young ’50, Basketball, Football

George Zimmermann ’85, Baseball, Basketball

CONTRIBUTOR

Eddie Krenson ’72, Principal and Coach

The full list of inductees and information about nominating candidates is available at www.fatherryan.org/hof