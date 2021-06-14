7 Father’s Day Adventures

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 20, 2021 this year. Sure, you can go with the more traditional gifts: a tie, a wallet or a new watch but after the year 2020 was, we think dads everywhere deserve a little extra this year. Take a look at these awesome Father’s Day adventures we found in the Middle Tennessee area that are sure to provide a great time for you and dad.
1Digital Worlds VR
Digital Worlds VR is located in Cool Springs and provides a one-of-a-kind virtual reality experience. Choose from genres that include shooters, workout, music and many more. Session times range from 30 to 120 minutes.
2Top Golf
The world famous Top Golf is located in downtown Nashville. Treat dad to a day of high-tech golf games that everyone can participate in and grab a bite to eat at their on-site restaurant.
3Adventureworks Zipline Forest
The Adventureworks Zipline Forest is located in North Nashville and promises a good time for the adventure-loving dad. Sail through the air on steel cables while taking in the beautiful views of the Tennessee area.
4Royal Range USA
Royal Range USA offers an indoor shooting range and a state of the art training facility. With 92 different shooting bays you can rent and shoot firearms ranging from pistols to rifles. With a complete menu of firearms to choose from, dad can go wild shooting the weapon of his dreams at this indoor range.
5Test Dad’s Skills with Axe Throwing
AxeVentures Nashville axe throwing will provide dad an unforgettable experience. Located near Opryland, the staff at AxeVentures will train you in the art of axe throwing before unleashing you to the throwing pit.
6Go Kayaking Down the Cumberland River
Let dad see the Nashville skyline from a different perspective – the Cumberland River! Cumberland Kayak will take you on an hour-long relaxing float next to that beautiful Downtown Nashville skyline.
7Music City Indoor Karting
Music City Indoor Karting provides an indoor karting experience that will have your adrenaline pumping. Go up to 40 mph around a ¼ mile track as you compete against one another to see who is the best racer. You can also enjoy indoor mini-golf and take a ride on their mechanical bull while visiting.