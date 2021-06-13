Morning Source: The Adventures of the Adventures

Morning Source

Guest: The Adventures of the Adventures

Originally Aired: November 4, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with J. Matthew Welker about his full-length feature The Adventures of The Adventures shot in Williamson County.

When COVID-19 hit, The Welkers, like every other family in the world, needed to find things to fill up their kids’ days.

Unlike every other family in the world, they decided to make a movie.

What started as an idea to teach the kids the ins and outs of making a short 15-20 minute movie ballooned into an epic full-length feature film about The Adventures, a family of Los Angeles transplants settling in Franklin, Tennessee who find themselves on an epic journey to solve a 200-year-old mystery surrounding the Battle Of Franklin.

To watch the movie trailer, check out their YouTube channel.

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!