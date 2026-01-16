Don’t Miss These Events Celebrating Ben Franklin’s Birthday in Franklin

You are invited to a once-in-a-lifetime birthday celebration for Benjamin Franklin in the city of his namesake, Franklin, Tennessee. The event celebrates both his 320th birthday but also serves as a kickoff to the local celebration of America250, celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

Schedule of Events for the weekend of January 16, 2026, through January 19, 2026

Friday, January 16, 2026, at 12 noon at the Franklin Theatre:

A special immersive presentation of Benjamin Franklin Lives! for the whole family. Starring renowned actor and impersonator Tony Rollo

Tickets: Admission + book $40 or regular admission $19

Contact Franklin Theatre for tickets (click here)

Saturday, January 17, 2026, at 10 am:

Unveiling of “Ben on the Bench” statue by sculptor George Lundeen, presented by DAR/SAR outside of the Williamson County Archives and Museum (611 Main Street), there will be fife and drum music, a color guard, ceremonial musket salute and living history elements (costumed interpreters). Come out and join in on the fun.

A companion historical marker will also be unveiled as well.

The unveiling and reception are free and open to the public.

The reception will be held in the Williamson County Archives and Museum, with special exhibits created by museum staff, and Old Glory DAR will be on display.

Saturday, January 17, 2026, at Noon at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Franklin, TN:

Immediately following the unveiling, a book signing with author Pamela Lewis will take place for her two books.

Benjamin Franklin: America’s First Rockstar

Benjamin Franklin Visits Franklin for a Day (Children’s book)

Signing takes place in the Otey Hall – entrance on 6th Avenue – inside of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 510 West Main Street, Franklin, TN 37064 (across the street from the archives).

Saturday, January 17, 2026, at 3pm – Special Walking Tour with Benjamin Franklin

Hosted by Franklin Walking Tours

Benjamin Franklin (Tony Rollo) will be on the tour for kids to meet Ben Franklin himself and hear about his life, travels, inventions, and learn how his ideas shaped the world

Special commemorative book rate of $15 during this tour

Tickets: $15 per child up to age 12, $30 per teen and adult age 13 and older. Includes walking tour, visit with Ben, and photo opportunity.

Click Here to buy tickets

Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 11am – Benjamin Franklin (Tony Rollo) will be at Hillsboro United Methodist Church for the 11am service

Invited by pastor Betty Proctor

Please attend the 11am service

Address: 5313 Old HWY 96, Franklin, TN 37064

Monday, January 19, 2026, at Moore-Morris History and Culture Center, Doors open at 1pm (2pm talk and reception) – An Intimate talk and performance from Benjamin Franklin Lives (Tony Rollo) at the Moore – Morris History and Culture Center of Williamson County:

Intimate talk and performance featuring Benjamin Franklin Lives star Tony Rollo in character as Benjamin Franklin, recounting his storied life, having just returned from Paris, relinquishing his title as Ambassador to France, passing the baton to his friend and rival Thomas Jefferson.

Address: 108 Bridge Street, Franklin, TN.

Admission: $20 Contact: [email protected] (or call 615.339.0594 | 615.640.8111)

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email