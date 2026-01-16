Ruby Slipper Unveils New Limited-Time Carnival Menu

Carnival Season arrives at Ruby Slipper with a new lineup of brunch specials inspired by the spirit and tradition of classic New Orleans celebrations. The Carnival Menu will be available Jan. 14 through Feb. 24 across all locations.

The seasonal menu nods to Mardi Gras while embracing the gleeful, celebratory spirit of Carnival, featuring sweetly decadent brunch favorites and a signature cocktail:

King Cake Beignets ($7.25): New Orleans–style beignets topped with almond cheesecake, blueberry compote, lemon curd, whipped cream and Mardi Gras sugar crystals.

Ooh-Bae Stuffed French Toast ($13.00): Brioche French toast stuffed with ube cheesecake, topped with lemon curd, passion fruit popping boba and whipped cream.

Krewe-Berry Margarita ($11.50): Pueblo Viejo 100% Blanco tequila and triple sec blended with macerated blueberries, fresh blueberry juice and house sour mix, finished with a Mardi Gras sugar salt rim.

Available for a limited time during the heart of Carnival Season, the menu brings a vibrant twist to Ruby Slipper’s everyday brunch offerings, pairing indulgent sweets with a cocktail built for toasting to any and every celebration.

Available for a limited time during the heart of Carnival Season, the menu brings a vibrant twist to Ruby Slipper's everyday brunch offerings, pairing indulgent sweets with a cocktail built for toasting to any and every celebration.

