Wendy’s Introduces New Biggie Deals Menu starting at $4

Wendy’s ® is making a biggie deal out of value in 2026 and today, introduces a new Biggie Deals® value menu. With $4, $6, and $8 price points and delicious combinations of iconic, fan-favorite menu items, Wendy’s is offering the value, quality, and options consumers deserve.

Wendy’s commitment to value runs deep in its brand history. It started back in 1989 when Wendy’s became the first QSR to introduce the value menu concept. After nearly 40 years of listening to fans, along with the launch of the iconic Biggie Bag in 2019, the new Biggie Deals value menu doubles down on quality and choice by featuring hamburgers made with fresh, never frozen beef*, juicy chicken sandwiches, Hot & Crispy Fries, nuggs, and drinks.

The new Biggie Deals menu includes:

$4 Biggie® Bites: Choose One: Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Jr. Cheeseburger, Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, 4pc. Nuggets, or Jr. Fry Choose A Second: 4pc. Nuggets, Jr. Fry, or Small Soft Drink

$6 Biggie Bag®: Choose One: Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Jr. Cheeseburger, Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, or Double Stack™ 4pc. Nuggets Jr. Fry Small Soft Drink

$8 Biggie® Bundle: Choose Two: Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Jr. Cheeseburger, Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, or Double Stack™ Jr. Fry Small Soft Drink



Now available in Wendy’s restaurants nationwide, fans can experience meals built their way, at a variety of price points that deliver compelling value.

