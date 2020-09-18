Defensive Battle in Independence vs Franklin

The Franklin Admirals host the Independence Eagles this week in an inter-county showdown. The Admirals enter play 2-2 after a close win over Summit last week. The Eagles come in at 2-1 after beating Blackman last week.

Franklin would get the ball first, however, they would punt to Independence. The Eagles would waste no time and score on a long pass play to go up 7-0.

Independence would add to their lead with another first quarter touchdown to make it 14-0. Franklin would get on the board with a touchdown with seconds remaining in the first half.

14-7 would be the score at halftime.

Out of half, Independence would score first to increase the lead to 21-7. That would be all the scoring in the third quarter. The rest of the game would be back and forth, but neither team able to score again.

Independence continues their early season success as they move their win streak to 3 games and go 3-1 on the year. Franklin drops to 2-3 on the season.

