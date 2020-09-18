Strong Second Half Pushes One Team to Victory in BGA vs CPA

The BGA Wildcats hosted the CPA Lions in week 5 of the high school football season. CPA came into play after an impressive 3-0 start on the season.

Meanwhile, after starting the season with a win over Wilson Central, the Wildcats have dropped 2 straight and were looking to get back in the win column.

BGA got on the board first, but only a field goal to make it a 3-0 lead.

The Lions scored with a touchdown with less than 2 minutes left in the first quarter making it 7-3. CPA added a late first half touchdown to go up 14-3. This would be the score heading into half.

Out of halftime, CPA scored first, making it 21-3. Then the Lions added another touchdown to go up 28-3, but the Wildcats would not go quietly as they scored a touchdown to trim the lead to 28-10.

CPA would take all momentum with a scoring drive to make it 35-10.

CPA continues their strong start to the season as they defeat BGA tonight to move to 4-0. BGA, unfortunately, drops their third straight game.

