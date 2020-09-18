Third Quarter Push Leads BA Over Father Ryan

Father Ryan hosts their inter-county adversary Brentwood Academy in week 5 of the football season. Although it is week 5, Father Ryan is playing only their second game due to COVID. Last week the Irish fell short against Pope John Paul II.

The Eagles travel tonight after beating Clearwater Academy last week and improving to 4-0 on the season.

BA would strike first in the game as they score with 7:36 left in the first quarter to take a 7-0. The Irish would have a great drive to tie the game at 7 with about 3 minutes left in the first quarter of play.

The Eagles would score midway through the second quarter to take a 14-7 lead. BA would add a field goal just before half to make it 17-7.

To start the second half, BA would add a field goal to their lead. Then before you knew it, BA scored a touchdown to add 10 points to their lead and make it 27-7.

Father Ryan would not go quietly though as they would score a touchdown mid way in the third quarter to cut the lead to 27-14.

The Eagles would add a touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it 34-14. Father Ryan would add one more touchdown with under a minute left in the game to make it 34-21.

BA keeps their undefeated season alive tonight as they take down Father Ryan. They are now 5-0. The Irish fall short for the second straight week and will look to next week to get win number one on the season.

Check out the live scoreboard at: